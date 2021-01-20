Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

JHMT opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

