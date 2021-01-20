Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 834.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

