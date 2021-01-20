Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 1,373.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 780,883 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,376,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 743,305 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 456,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

