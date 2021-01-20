Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 958 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 225.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after buying an additional 241,776 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.