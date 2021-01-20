Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 6,784 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 498.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after buying an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,049,000 after acquiring an additional 218,273 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.04 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

