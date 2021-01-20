Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.37

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.37 and traded as high as $72.58. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 158,063 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 271,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,348. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

