Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.98

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.89, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,348. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,210,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

