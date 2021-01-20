Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Head to Head Contrast

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passage Bio and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 32.78 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -9.64

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Passage Bio and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 3 3 0 2.50 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.21, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Passage Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

