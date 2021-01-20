Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,198.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,019.62. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $535.00 and a 12-month high of $1,240.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

