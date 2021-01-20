ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $590,316.72 and approximately $83.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

