Parkgene (GENE) 1-Day Volume Hits $50.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $707,426.07 and approximately $50.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00514258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.51 or 0.03814310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars.

