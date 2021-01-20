Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Park-Ohio worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 807.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKOH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.15 million, a P/E ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $34.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

