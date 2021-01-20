Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

