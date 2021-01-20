Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $52,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97.

