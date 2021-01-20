Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,296 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $134.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

