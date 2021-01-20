Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 116,140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $94,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,746,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

