Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $8.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

