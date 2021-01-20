Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) alerts:

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

PAG stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 491 ($6.41). 218,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,049. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 471.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.46%.

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.