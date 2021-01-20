Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) PT Raised to GBX 548

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).
Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 482.40 ($6.30) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 471.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.88.
About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
