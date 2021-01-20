Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) PT Raised to GBX 548

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 482.40 ($6.30) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 471.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.88.

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.