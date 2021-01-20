Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 3,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, including preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

