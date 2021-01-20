Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 900 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,837. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.52.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

