Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 6,750 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 172,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

