Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,713. The company has a market capitalization of $712.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

