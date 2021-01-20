Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Invacare worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE IVC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.