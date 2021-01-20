Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 424,700 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 216.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,862. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

In related news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $1,784,898. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

