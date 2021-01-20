Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 191,200 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 995.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at $861,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

