Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
PTHRF opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
