Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.97. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $8,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

