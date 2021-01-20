Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.58

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 16388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

