Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Up 0%

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

About Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

