Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Stock Price Up 1%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 2,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.