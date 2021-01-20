P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.19

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.19 and traded as high as $58.13. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 215 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.