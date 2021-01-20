Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after buying an additional 189,125 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

