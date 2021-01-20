Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $170,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,465,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of F opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

