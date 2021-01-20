Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Critical Contrast

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global -30.51% -8.39% -7.63% Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxford Immunotec Global and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than Aspira Women’s Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and Aspira Women’s Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global $73.71 million 7.73 -$1.81 million ($0.05) -438.80 Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 139.39 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -33.78

Oxford Immunotec Global has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Oxford Immunotec Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspira Women’s Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oxford Immunotec Global beats Aspira Women’s Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis; and reagents and methods to purify white blood cells for use in immunology assays. In addition, the company offers T-SPOT.CMV, an immune monitoring test for cytomegalovirus (CMV) for the quantification of effector T cells that respond to stimulation by antigens specific for CMV, as well as for the monitoring of CMV-seropositive responses in transplant recipients at various time-points post-transplantation applications. It serves independent laboratories, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.