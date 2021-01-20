Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.