Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor comprises about 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Owens & Minor worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.