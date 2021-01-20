Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTIS. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

