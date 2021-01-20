Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,712 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $33,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

