Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

