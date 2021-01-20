Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc Plans $1.5 Billion IPO for January 28th (OCDx)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDx) expects to raise $1.5 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 70,000,000 shares at $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc generated $1.7 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $172.6 million.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, ING, Macquarie Capital, Nomura, TCG Capital Markets, Drexel Hamilton, H.C. Wainwright & Co., Ramirez & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a pure-play in vitro diagnostics (“IVD”) business driven by our credo, “Because Every Test is A Life.” This guiding principle reflects the crucial role diagnostics play in global health and guides our priorities as an organization. As a leader in IVD, we impact approximately 800,000 patients every day. We are dedicated to improving outcomes for these patients and saving lives through providing innovative and reliable diagnostic testing solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities. Our global infrastructure and commercial reach allow us to serve these markets with significant scale. We have an intense focus on the customer. We support our customers with high quality diagnostic instrumentation, a broad test portfolio and market leading service. Our products deliver consistently fast, accurate and reliable results that allow clinicians to make better-informed treatment decisions. Our business model generates significant recurring revenues and strong cash flow streams from ongoing sales of high margin consumables. In 2019, these consumables contributed more than 90% of our total revenue and approximately 93% of our core revenue. We maintain close connectivity with our customers through our global presence, with more than 4,500 employees, including approximately 2,200 commercial sales, service and marketing teammates. This global organization allows us to support our customers across more than 130 countries and territories. We have been pioneering life-impacting advances in diagnostics for over 80 years, from our earliest work in blood typing, to our innovation in infectious diseases and our latest developments in laboratory solutions. In 2014, we were acquired by The Carlyle Group from Johnson & Johnson and became an independent organization, solely focused on delivering high quality IVD products and service to our diagnostic customer base. At the time of the separation, our business had global scale, a reputation for high quality products, a strong quality management system and a research and development team with extensive scientific expertise. “.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc was founded in and has 4500 employees. The company is located at 1001 Route 202 Raritan, New Jersey 08869 and can be reached via phone at 908-218-8000 or on the web at http://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/.

