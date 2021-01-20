Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after buying an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 299,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,419,000 after buying an additional 223,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

