Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Up 13.9%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $5.91. 1,772,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 238,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 600.61% and a return on equity of 6.25%.
About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
