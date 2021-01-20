Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Up 13.9%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $5.91. 1,772,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 238,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 600.61% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orgenesis by 801.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orgenesis by 8,271.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

