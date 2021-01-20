Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research increased their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGO opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.