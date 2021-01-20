O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,914 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $66,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $25,359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,982. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.07 and a 200-day moving average of $455.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

