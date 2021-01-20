Open Predict Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $790.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $726,356.17 and approximately $790.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.