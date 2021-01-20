Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.86

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 5550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

