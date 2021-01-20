Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Shares Gap Down to $42.50

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $40.50. Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 525,039 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million and a PE ratio of -18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

