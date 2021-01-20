OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OneSpan alerts:

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $987.00 million, a PE ratio of 607.40, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in OneSpan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.