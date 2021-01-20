Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Up 6%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.79. 1,989,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,959,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

