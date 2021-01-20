Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Price Up 6%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.79. 1,989,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,959,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.